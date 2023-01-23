Market indices end in the green after 2 days of losses

“On the technical front, despite the strong momentum it has failed to clear 18,180/61,200 resistance mark. Currently, the index is trading above 20-day SMA and also holding higher bottom formation on intraday charts which is largely positive. For the traders now, 18,000/60,500 would be the trend decider level above which, the indices could move up to 18,200-18,250/61,200-61,500. On the flip side, below 18,000/60,500 selling pressure is likely to increase. Below the same, the index could slip till 17,950-17,900/60,200-60,000," he added.

