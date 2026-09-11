Market is down but this 1925 company stock is soaring; surges 20% amid fall of Sensex, Nifty 50

Raymond share price jumped nearly 20% to hit a fresh 52-week high on Friday, 11 September. The stock’s intraday peak was 8.33% above Thursday’s close of ₹853.85 and 6.44% higher than the ₹869 lifetime high recorded earlier this week.

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The sharp rally comes after Raymond completed the demerger of its lifestyle and real estate businesses into independent listed entities, while its aerospace and defence business continues to scale up.

The remaining Raymond is now focused on two engineering businesses — Aerospace & Defence and Precision Technology & Auto Components.

According to the filing, Raymond’s Aerospace & Defence business reported revenue of ₹123 crore in Q1 FY27, up 40.4% from ₹87 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA rose 25.4% to ₹26 crore, with the segment delivering an EBITDA margin of 21.2%.

The segment contributed around 19.6% of Raymond’s consolidated total income of ₹628 crore during the quarter.

₹ 5,960 crore aerospace order book offers long-term growth visibility Raymond’s Q1 FY27 exchange presentation showed an aerospace order book of more than ₹5,960 crore, spread across a 10-year contract horizon. The company also has an active request-for-quotation pipeline worth ₹1,632 crore, more than 2,000 active drawings and the capacity to introduce over 100 new engine SKUs annually.

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The aerospace platform manufactures more than 1,300 aero-engine components, including over 350 parts for the CFM LEAP engine family, and serves more than 25 aerospace customers.

Raymond is also looking to move up the value chain from build-to-print components to complex assemblies, specialised processes and design-to-build solutions.

Safran, Pratt & Whitney deals strengthen aerospace presence Maini Precision Products, part of Raymond’s engineering platform, has signed a five-year memorandum of understanding and long-term agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines for machined assemblies used in CFM LEAP engine combustors.

Raymond has also disclosed a long-term supply agreement with Pratt & Whitney for precision-machined and assembled aerospace components.

Based on the public information reviewed, the disclosed arrangements are commercial agreements and not aerospace joint ventures.

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Defence business moves towards production Raymond’s defence business is also progressing from the qualification stage towards commercial production. The company has disclosed its maiden build-to-spec order from a leading defence-aerospace OEM for specialised onboard storage systems, while mass production of precision components has begun for another leading defence OEM.

The company has not disclosed the identities of the customers or the value of the contracts.

Raymond has also appointed Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, former chairman and managing director of Bharat Electronics, as CEO–Defence. His mandate includes expanding the business beyond precision manufacturing into defence electronics, software and systems integration.

Raymond approves ₹ 214.71 crore fundraising plan This week, Raymond Ltd approved a fundraising plan of ₹214.71 crore through the preferential allotment of convertible warrants, according to an exchange filing.

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The company plans to issue 33.28 lakh convertible warrants to Minerva Ventures Fund at an issue price of ₹645 per warrant on a private placement basis. The proposed allotment is subject to members’ approval and other applicable statutory and regulatory clearances.

Each warrant is convertible into one equity share According to the exchange filing, each warrant will entitle the holder to subscribe to one fully paid-up equity share with a face value of ₹10 at an issue price of ₹645 per share. This includes a premium of ₹635 per share.

The warrants can be converted into equity shares, in one or more tranches, within 18 months from the date of allotment.

Any unconverted warrants will lapse upon expiry of the 18-month period, with the upfront consideration paid for such warrants being forfeited, Raymond said.

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Raymond share price today Raymond share price today opened at ₹859.15 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,024 per share, and an intraday low of ₹834.75 apiece.

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said the stock is in a strong uptrend, gaining more than 50% over the month and rising from around ₹625 to nearly RS 1,000. Technically, the stock has broken above its previous resistance level, with follow-up buying supported by strong volumes. He maintained a positive bias but noted that the stock has moved significantly above its short-term moving averages.

“For fresh buying, some consolidation or a price dip is advisable. Support is seen around the ₹900 mark, while ₹1,150 is the next resistance,” Bhosale said.

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Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Raymond had consolidated within the ₹659– ₹571 range for nearly two months before breaking out last week.

The breakout was followed by a strong follow-through move this week, backed by robust volumes. The rising Average Directional Index (ADX) indicates strengthening bullish momentum, while the rising green MACD histogram bars and upward-sloping MACD line further reinforce the positive bias.

On the weekly chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned higher after remaining flat, signalling renewed bullish momentum.

Shah said immediate support for the stock is in the ₹880– ₹900 zone. As long as Raymond trades above this range, the bullish bias is likely to remain intact. However, with price, RSI, and ADX appearing stretched at current levels, some profit-booking cannot be ruled out in the near term.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.