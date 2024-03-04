Market lacks fresh triggers; see value in banking, financial stocks: Taher Badshah of Invesco Mutual Fund
Taher Badshah, Chief Investment Officer at Invesco Mutual Fund believes it is going to be a period of low triggers in the market as there is not much in terms of actionable events to look forward to, except for policy rates at a global level, the monsoon development, and the election results from a domestic standpoint. In an interview with Mint, Badshah shared his views on markets and sectors he is positive about. Edited excerpts:
