Indian stock market on Thursday is expected to remain volatile tracking global cues. SGX Nifty, which indicates the trend for Indian equities, suggests a positive opening.

Asian shares were mixed in early deals even after key indices on Wall Street gained due to hopes that the coronavirus pandemic is nearing its peak and that governments would announce more stimulus measures to mitigate the economic damage.

On Wednesday, rising US stocks lifted MSCI’s index of global equities more than 2% despite pressure on European shares, after euro zone finance ministers failed to agree on more support for their coronavirus-hit economies.

US President Donald Trump said he would like to reopen the US economy with a “big bang" but that the death toll from the coronavirus first needs to be on the down slope.

Wall Street has rallied on Trump’s optimism though recent US data is only now beginning to reflect the damage to businesses and the massive job losses to come.

The pandemic is still infecting and killing large numbers of people across Europe and there is still no sign that the peak of the region’s outbreak has been reached, the EU’s disease monitoring agency said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 779.71 points, or 3.44%, to 23,433.57, the S&P 500 gained 90.57 points, or 3.41%, to 2,749.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 203.64 points, or 2.58%, to 8,090.90.

Hospitalizations for covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, seemed to be levelling off in New York state, the US epicenter for the disease, even as US deaths topped 14,600, the second highest reported number in the world after Italy.

Wuhan, the Chinese city where covid-19 emerged, ended its more-than two-month lockdown on Wednesday.

Back home, India may extend the ongoing national lockdown by 15 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told lawmakers on Wednesday, as the government raced to head off the challenge posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The final decision on extending the 21-day lockdown that is set to end on 14 April will be taken after a meeting with all chief ministers on 11 April, leaders who attended the meeting said.

HDFC Bank on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has advised it to wait for the new managing director to take over later this year before submitting proposals for two key board appointments. In November last year, the bank had initiated the appointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan and Bhavesh Zaveri as additional directors and executive directors of the bank, subject to RBI and shareholder approval.

With foreign funds liquidating their investments in India and taking flight due to the covid-19-related uncertainties, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has initiated measures to stem the outflow. On Tuesday night, the regulator allowed countries or jurisdictions to approach it for category-I registrations. Lack of this registration had saddled many Mauritius-based funds with higher tax liability, and forced many managers to restructure their funds. In some cases, they even considered shifting of jurisdictions.