Market likely to track global cues next week: 4 stocks to remain in focus6 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 10:26 PM IST
- In line with bullish market signals on Friday, Indian stocks saw significant gains in the banking and finance sector.
In line with bullish market signals on Friday, Indian stocks saw significant gains in the banking and finance sector. The Nifty gained 1.57% and closed at 17,594.35 while the Sensex gained 1.53% and closed at 59,808.97. All the sector indices closed on a positive note, with Nifty PSU Bank being the top gainer with a 5.4% rise, followed by Nifty Metal and Nifty Bank with gains of 3.55% and 2.13%, respectively. In a report released on Friday, the US Federal Reserve stated that interest rate rises will continue in an effort to reduce strong inflation, which caused US bond rates to surpass the 4% mark on Thursday.
