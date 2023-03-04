Market likely to track global cues next week: 4 stocks to remain in focus

Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO – Hedged, an algorithm-powered advisory platform said “The Nifty Index is in a sideways trend with a very broad-based range in between 17250 on the downside and 18220 on the upside. Till either of these levels get taken out, markets will keep yo-yoing both on the upside and the downside. Also it is important to note that there is a near term resistance for the Nifty at 18040 as well, If Nifty manages to close above this level with a bullish candlestick formation, the likelihood of 18220 getting taken out increases drastically. Further talking about the trend, the likelihood of an upside move is more imminent than a downside move as the index has formed a nice circular base and is also moving up strongly from the lower bollinger band on the weekly chart."