Market liquidity may be hit under new margin rule, warn brokers

In a letter to Sebi, the broking industry body had earlier said that the proposed margin is 300% of what should have been the actual levy. Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO, Zerodha, a popular trading platform tweeted, “The dreaded day for brokers, exchanges, intraday traders, is here." According to Kamath, another inadvertent second-order effect will be that most likely the minimum margin required will have to be higher even than the SPAN (standard portfolio analysis of risk) plus Exposure for F&O positions. “This is because margins for F&O can go up intraday if there’s a sudden spike in volatility. SPAN margin updates 5 times during the day. SPAN Margin is the minimum requisite margins blocked for futures and option writing positions as per the exchange’s mandate," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}