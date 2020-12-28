Market LIVE: Sensex up 260 points, Nifty near 13.850; Banks, metal stocks rally

Rupee update

The rupee appreciated by 4 paise to 73.51 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday as sustained foreign fund inflows and strong domestic equities strengthened investor sentiment.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.52 against the US dollar, then inched higher to 73.51 against the greenback, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 73.55 against the US dollar.