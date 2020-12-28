Market LIVE: Sensex up 260 points, Nifty near 13.850; Banks, metal stocks rally

Rupee update The rupee appreciated by 4 paise to 73.51 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday as sustained foreign fund inflows and strong domestic equities strengthened investor sentiment. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.52 against the US dollar, then inched higher to 73.51 against the greenback, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 73.55 against the US dollar.

Aavas Financiers a little changed The board of directors of the company has approved raising ₹100 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis. The Executive Committee of the board at its meeting held on Friday approved the issuance of rated, listed, senior, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures aggregating to ₹100 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Asian Granito up 0.34% Ceramic products maker Asian Granito India is looking to further consolidate its exports in the current fiscal on account of robust business orders from the US, Europe and the Middle East. The company is also expanding its business network in over 120 countries from 100 currently, it said in a statement.

NIIT up 3.4% The company’s board has approved an up to ₹237-crore buyback proposal at ₹240 per equity share. "...the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on December 24, 2020, has inter-alia approved a proposal for buyback of up to 9,875,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the company...for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹2,370,000,000," a regulatory filing said.

Dish TV drops 3.5% Direct-to-home operator Dish TV has received a demand notice from the government for payment of ₹4,164.05 crore, which includes license fee and interest.

Bharat Forge up 0.4% The company has made an additional investment of ₹2.87 crore to use the remaining 8.20 megawatts (MW) solar power from Avaada SataraMH Pvt Ltd (ASPL). Bharat Forge has agreed to use a total of 40.70 MW solar power from ASPL. As part of this, it earlier invested about ₹11.37 crore in ASPL to use 32.50 megawatts.

Vedanta drops 1% Vedanta Resources Ltd, the promoter entity of billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Ltd, on Thursday bought 185 million shares or a 4.98% stake in the company for ₹2,959 crore from the company’s institutional shareholders, according to bulk deal data available on the exchange. (Full report)

DHFL drops 5% The flurry of bids and counterbids for Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) continued with Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd sweetening its offer to top rival Oaktree Capital’s bid, according to a Mint Report. Piramal raised its total offer for DHFL to ₹38,250 crore on 24 December, improving on Oaktree’s commitment of ₹36,400 crore, and emerging as the top bidder based on evaluation metrics. (Full report)

HDFC Bank, RIL, Infosys and ICIC Bank lift Sensex by 370 points View Full Image Index contributors

All sectoral indices on NSE in the green View Full Image Sectoral Indices

Market opening Indian benchmark indices inched higher at open on Monday tracking positive sentiment over a US covid-19 relief bill. Sensex opened at 47,153.59, up 180.05 points or 0.38%, while Nifty climbed 65.90 points or 0.48% at 13,815.15. ONGC up 1.34%, was the top gainer followed by Axis Bank, SBI and Sun Pharma. Asian Paints and TCS were the only laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 28 opened in the green. View Full Image BSE Sensex

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Monday. At 9:06am, Sensex was at 47,129.89, up 156.35 points or 0.33%. Nifty climbed 57.50 points or 0.42% at 13,806.75.

Stocks to Watch DHFL, Vedanta, RIL, NIIT, Dish TV, DLF and Coal India are among the top ten stocks that may be in focus today. (Full report)

Six of top-10 most valued firms add ₹60,198 cr in m-cap; Infosys, TCS biggest gainers Six of the top 10 most valued Indian firms together added ₹60,198.67 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest winners. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel were the six winners on the top-10 chart. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance witnessed decline in their market valuation. (Full report)

Market at close on Thursday Equity indices marched higher for the third session on the trot on Thursday, propelled by Reliance Industries and financial stocks, amid a positive trend in global markets. A sharp jump in the rupee and persistent foreign fund inflows added to the momentum here, traders said. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 529.36 points or 1.14% to close at 46,973.54. The broader NSE Nifty zoomed 148.15 points or 1.09% to 13,749.25. Markets were closed on Friday on account of Christmas. It was a long weekend for the stock markets.

Asian shares open higher on US relief bill Asian shares opened higher Monday on positive sentiment over a US covid-19 relief bill. Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.43%. China's Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.37%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.16%. South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.76%. Singapore's SGX Nifty was up 0.8%.