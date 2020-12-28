Market LIVE: Sensex up 260 points, Nifty near 13.850; Banks, metal stocks rally

Market LIVE: Sensex up 260 points, Nifty near 13.850; Banks, metal stocks rally5 min read . 11:25 AM IST
- Benchmark gauges Sensex and Nifty soared to new heights in early deals on Monday, tracking broad-based rallies in global equities.
The rupee appreciated by 4 paise to 73.51 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday as sustained foreign fund inflows and strong domestic equities strengthened investor sentiment.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.52 against the US dollar, then inched higher to 73.51 against the greenback, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close.
On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 73.55 against the US dollar.
The board of directors of the company has approved raising ₹100 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis. The Executive Committee of the board at its meeting held on Friday approved the issuance of rated, listed, senior, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures aggregating to ₹100 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Ceramic products maker Asian Granito India is looking to further consolidate its exports in the current fiscal on account of robust business orders from the US, Europe and the Middle East. The company is also expanding its business network in over 120 countries from 100 currently, it said in a statement.
The company’s board has approved an up to ₹237-crore buyback proposal at ₹240 per equity share. "...the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on December 24, 2020, has inter-alia approved a proposal for buyback of up to 9,875,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the company...for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹2,370,000,000," a regulatory filing said.
Direct-to-home operator Dish TV has received a demand notice from the government for payment of ₹4,164.05 crore, which includes license fee and interest.
The company has made an additional investment of ₹2.87 crore to use the remaining 8.20 megawatts (MW) solar power from Avaada SataraMH Pvt Ltd (ASPL). Bharat Forge has agreed to use a total of 40.70 MW solar power from ASPL. As part of this, it earlier invested about ₹11.37 crore in ASPL to use 32.50 megawatts.
Vedanta Resources Ltd, the promoter entity of billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Ltd, on Thursday bought 185 million shares or a 4.98% stake in the company for ₹2,959 crore from the company’s institutional shareholders, according to bulk deal data available on the exchange. (Full report)
The flurry of bids and counterbids for Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) continued with Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd sweetening its offer to top rival Oaktree Capital’s bid, according to a Mint Report. Piramal raised its total offer for DHFL to ₹38,250 crore on 24 December, improving on Oaktree’s commitment of ₹36,400 crore, and emerging as the top bidder based on evaluation metrics. (Full report)
Indian benchmark indices inched higher at open on Monday tracking positive sentiment over a US covid-19 relief bill. Sensex opened at 47,153.59, up 180.05 points or 0.38%, while Nifty climbed 65.90 points or 0.48% at 13,815.15.
ONGC up 1.34%, was the top gainer followed by Axis Bank, SBI and Sun Pharma. Asian Paints and TCS were the only laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 28 opened in the green.
Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Monday. At 9:06am, Sensex was at 47,129.89, up 156.35 points or 0.33%. Nifty climbed 57.50 points or 0.42% at 13,806.75.
DHFL, Vedanta, RIL, NIIT, Dish TV, DLF and Coal India are among the top ten stocks that may be in focus today. (Full report)
Six of the top 10 most valued Indian firms together added ₹60,198.67 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest winners.
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel were the six winners on the top-10 chart.
On the other hand, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance witnessed decline in their market valuation. (Full report)
Equity indices marched higher for the third session on the trot on Thursday, propelled by Reliance Industries and financial stocks, amid a positive trend in global markets.
A sharp jump in the rupee and persistent foreign fund inflows added to the momentum here, traders said.
The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 529.36 points or 1.14% to close at 46,973.54. The broader NSE Nifty zoomed 148.15 points or 1.09% to 13,749.25. Markets were closed on Friday on account of Christmas. It was a long weekend for the stock markets.
Asian shares opened higher Monday on positive sentiment over a US covid-19 relief bill.
Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.43%.
China's Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.37%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.16%.
South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.76%.
Singapore's SGX Nifty was up 0.8%.
The S&P 500 ended higher at the close of a shortened session on Thursday as investors headed into the long Christmas weekend with hopes that an imminent stimulus agreement, a Brexit deal, and the ongoing vaccine rollout will spell brighter days in the coming year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.04 points, or 0.23%, to 30,199.87, the S&P 500 gained 13.05 points, or 0.35%, to 3,703.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.62 points, or 0.26%, to 12,804.73.
Ten Of the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 posted gains, led by real estate. Energy was the lone loser.
