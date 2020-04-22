Photo: Bloomberg
Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open volatile; RIL gains 6% on Facebook stake buy

2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2020, 10:08 AM IST Ishita Guha

  • Nifty sectoral indices mixed. Nifty Metal down over 2%
  • BSE MidCap, BSE SmallCap down around 1%

Welcome to Mint live blog. Track this space for latest news and update on stock markets.

22 Apr 2020, 10:08:26 AM IST

Rupee opens at record low

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 76.90, a record low, against the US dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 76.87.

22 Apr 2020, 09:56:56 AM IST

BSE SmallCap trades lower

22 Apr 2020, 09:54:39 AM IST

BSE MidCap slips over 1%

22 Apr 2020, 09:53:08 AM IST

Nifty top gainers, losers

At over 5%, Reliance Industries was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index, followed by Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel, Asian Paints and Dr Reddy's Laboratories, among others, while ONGC, Vedanta, Indian Oil Corp, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hindalco were the biggest laggards.

22 Apr 2020, 09:46:21 AM IST

L&T to construct technology park in Trivandrum

The construction and engineering major has received an order to build a technology park in Kerala's Trivandrum over an area of 2.3 million sq. ft. Shares of the company fell 0.7% to 865 on the BSE.

22 Apr 2020, 09:40:54 AM IST

Nifty sectoral indices mixed

22 Apr 2020, 09:36:52 AM IST

Market Open: Sensex, Nifty marginally up

After opening marginally higher, benchmark indices pared gains and traded volatile. While Sensex opened up 101.55 points, or 0.33%, at 30,738.26, the Nifty 50 index was almost flat at 8,999.50.

22 Apr 2020, 09:31:25 AM IST

Sensex constituents mixed

22 Apr 2020, 08:53:13 AM IST

SGX Nifty trades flat

SGX Nifty, which indicates the movement for Indian equities, traded unchanged at 8,957.50. Other indices in Asia fell in early deals, with Japan's Nikkei 225 down over 1%, while Korea's Kospi index declining 0.7%. However, Shanghai Composite index in China was flat at 2,828.70.

22 Apr 2020, 08:45:32 AM IST

Stocks to watch today

HDFC Ltd has lowered its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) on housing loans by 15 basis points, effective 22 April. This will benefit all HDFC Ltd retail home loan customers. Reliance Industries, Federal Bank, IIFL Finance, Punjab & Sind Bank and ACC are some other stocks that may be in focus.

22 Apr 2020, 08:39:04 AM IST

Dow Jones, S&P decline around 3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.67% to end at 23,018.88 points, while the S&P 500 lost 3.07% to 2,736.57. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.48% to end Tuesday's session at 8,263.23.

22 Apr 2020, 08:34:49 AM IST

Oil prices continue bear stranglehold on US stocks

Key Wall Street indices tumbled for a second straight day on Tuesday as a collapse in US oil prices and bleak forecasts by companies worsened fears of a deep economic downturn. All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes fell 1.6% or more, with energy sliding for the seventh time in eight sessions a day after the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contract crashed below zero with oil traders running out of storage for May deliveries. With the collapse spilling into June futures contracts, equity investors became wary of the extent of the economic damage from sweeping lockdown measures that have halted business activity and sparked millions of layoffs.

