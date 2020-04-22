Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open volatile; RIL gains 6% on Facebook stake buy

Oil prices continue bear stranglehold on US stocks

Key Wall Street indices tumbled for a second straight day on Tuesday as a collapse in US oil prices and bleak forecasts by companies worsened fears of a deep economic downturn. All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes fell 1.6% or more, with energy sliding for the seventh time in eight sessions a day after the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contract crashed below zero with oil traders running out of storage for May deliveries. With the collapse spilling into June futures contracts, equity investors became wary of the extent of the economic damage from sweeping lockdown measures that have halted business activity and sparked millions of layoffs.