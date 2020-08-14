Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 200 points at open; Sun Pharma, L&T top gainers

Market opening

Indian benchmark share indices opened higher on Friday amid mixed cues from Asian peers. Sensex opened at 38,432.94, up 122.45 points or 0.32%, while Nifty opened 52.85 points or 0.47% higher at 11,353.30.

L&T, rising 1.03% was the top Sensex gainer, followed by TCS, SBI, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank and NTPC. HCL Tech, Ultratech Cement, TechM and Maruti were among the laggards on the other hand. Of 30 Sensex shares, 21 opened in the green.

View Full Image