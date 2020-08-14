Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 200 points at open; Sun Pharma, L&T top gainers

InterGlobe Aviation down 1.6% Amid continuing subdued passenger traffic, the market share of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs country’s largest domestic airline IndiGo, jumped to 60.4% in July, data from civil aviation regulator shows. In June, IndiGo’s market share stood at 52.5%.

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened higher on Friday amid mixed cues from Asian peers. Sensex opened at 38,432.94, up 122.45 points or 0.32%, while Nifty opened 52.85 points or 0.47% higher at 11,353.30. L&T, rising 1.03% was the top Sensex gainer, followed by TCS, SBI, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank and NTPC. HCL Tech, Ultratech Cement, TechM and Maruti were among the laggards on the other hand. Of 30 Sensex shares, 21 opened in the green. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks trades higher in the pre-opening session on Friday. At 9:07 am, Sensex was at 38,434.16, up 123.67 points or 0.32%, while Nifty climbed 52.85 points or 0.47% at 11353.30.

Market at close on Thursday Equity benchmarks ended with marginal losses for the second straight day on Thursday as uncertainty surrounding the covid-19 pandemic kept investors wary amid lack of directional cues. After opening on a positive note, the BSE Sensex pared all gains to end 59.14 points or 0.15% lower at 38,310.49. The NSE Nifty slipped 7.95 points or 0.07% to finish at 11,300.45.

Asian stocks see muted start Asian stocks saw a muted start to trading Friday after a lackluster US session as investors mulled the stalemate in stimulus negotiations and parsed signs of an economic recovery. Japan’s Topix Index was little changed. Kospi Index fell 1.2%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was little changed. China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.11%. Singapore's SGX Nifty was flat.