Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off day's low; PSU Banks rally

ICICI Bank drops 0.5%

ICICI Bank Ltd. is the world’s highest rated banking stock, but its performance hasn’t exactly been stellar.

The $32 billion lender has 56 buy recommendations, and its consensus rating of 4.95 on a scale of 5 is the highest among the 50 largest banks globally, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Meanwhile its share price is down 32% this year, ranking it in the bottom four of that same group. (Bloomberg)