Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off day's low; PSU Banks rally

Rupee opens flat Indian rupee opened flat at 74.77 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

Eicher Motors up 1.6% The shareholders of the company have approved sub-division of each existing equity share of face value of ₹10/- each into 10 equity shares of face value of ₹1/- each. The record date for the purpose of sub-division of equity shares will be intimated in due course. The move is aimed at facilitating larger shareholder base and aid liquidity, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Adani Ports up 2.4%, shrugs weak Q1 performance Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) reported 26.33% decline in consolidated profit to ₹757.83 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, impacted by covid-19-induced lockdowns. Also, the company’s board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹3,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures.

IndusInd Bank down 0.24% The private sector lender has sold a portion of the invoked pledged shares of Eveready Industries and McLeod Russel India. "We wish to inform that the bank had yesterday, August 10, 2020 sold 32,71,608 equity shares of Eveready Industries India Ltd and 55,00,000 equity shares of McLeod Russel India," IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

ICICI Bank drops 0.5% ICICI Bank Ltd. is the world’s highest rated banking stock, but its performance hasn’t exactly been stellar. The $32 billion lender has 56 buy recommendations, and its consensus rating of 4.95 on a scale of 5 is the highest among the 50 largest banks globally, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Meanwhile its share price is down 32% this year, ranking it in the bottom four of that same group. (Bloomberg)

HDFC down 0.26% The country's largest mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Tuesday announced raising more than ₹14,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue of equity shares, warrants and bonds.

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened lower on Wednesday tracking weak cues from global peers. Sensex opened at 38,321.13, down 86 points, while Nifty slipped 33 points to open at 11,289.00. Ultratech Cement was the top Sensex gainer followed by Titan, TCS, Tech Mahindra and SBI. Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel were among the laggards on the other hand. Of 30 Sensex shares, 25 were in the red at open. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded flat during the pre-opening session on Wednesday. At 9:05 am, Sensex rose 13.57 points or 0.04% to 38,420.58 while Nifty was at 11,324.10, up 1.6 points or 0.01%.

Market at close on Tuesday Indian benchmark share index notched up gains for fourth straight session, buoyed by banks and metal stocks amid positive cues from global peers. Sensex settled at 38,407.01, up 224.93 points or 0.59%, while Nifty closed 52.35 points or 0.46% higher at 11,332.20.

Asian shares decline Most Asian stocks retreated Wednesday amid doubts over the timing of a spending package from Washington and some position-trimming in high-flying sectors. The gold selloff entered a second day after it tumbled the most in seven years Tuesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.6%. Korea’s Kospi Index fell 0.3%. Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.5%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dipped 0.5%. Singapore's SGX Nifty declined nearly 1%, indicating a weak opening for Indian benchmark indices.