Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty near 11,350; Titan, M&M top gainers

Tata Steel expected to report loss of ₹2,276.8 crore in Q1

Tata Steel, India’s largest private steel maker, is expected to report a consolidated net loss of ₹2,276.8 crore for the June ended quarter, according to a Bloomberg poll of eight analysts. The company had reported a ₹702 crore net profit in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue is seen at ₹23,542 crore, 34% lower than the ₹35,947 crore it reported last year, according to a poll of six analysts. (Full report)