Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty near 11,350; Titan, M&M top gainers

The government has allowed the sale and registration of electric vehicles without pre-fitted batteries, a move which will reduce the upfront cost of these vehicles. The battery, which accounts for about 30-40% of the total cost of EVs, can be provided separately by companies.

Tata Steel expected to report loss of ₹2,276.8 crore in Q1 Tata Steel, India’s largest private steel maker, is expected to report a consolidated net loss of ₹2,276.8 crore for the June ended quarter, according to a Bloomberg poll of eight analysts. The company had reported a ₹702 crore net profit in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue is seen at ₹23,542 crore, 34% lower than the ₹35,947 crore it reported last year, according to a poll of six analysts. (Full report)

Rupee opens flat Rupee opens on a flat note at 74.83 against US dollar in early trade.

ByteDance in talks with Reliance Industries for investment in TikTok: Report China's ByteDance is in early talks with Reliance Industries Ltd for an investment in its video-based app TikTok's business in India, TechCrunch reported on Thursday, citing sources. The two companies began conversations late last month and have not reached a deal yet, according to the report.

Zydus Cadila launches RemdacTM for covid-19 treatment Zydus Cadila has launched Remdesivir under the brand name RemdacTM in the Indian market priced at ₹2,800 for a 100 mg lyophilized injection.

Tata Power up nearly 4% The company’s consolidated net profit rose by 10% to ₹268 crore for quarter ended June on the back of reduced expenses. Tata Power had posted a net profit of ₹243 crore during the same period a year ago.

Ultratech Cement up 1% India’s largest cement company Ultratech Cement Ltd will invest ₹1,500 crore in capital expenditure this fiscal despite the constraints of an ongoing pandemic, according to a Mint report. With a slew of acquisitions made in the last two years, Ultratech’s global capacity is now 114.8 million tonnes per annum and is the is the only company to have a capacity of over 100 million tonnes in a single country, outside of China.

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments says The Nifty has resumed its up move after a brief pause yesterday. We should be heading to levels closer to 11500 during the course of this month's expiry. The support for the Nifty is at 11150 so a closing below that level could be kept as a stop for all long trades.

Ashok Leyland down 1.6% Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland reported a consolidated net loss of ₹388.82 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The commercial vehicle maker had posted a net profit of ₹274.96 crore for the April-June 2019 quarter.

Aurobindo pharma declines 2.4% The company reported a 22.81% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹780.68 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020, mainly on account of robust sales in the US market. Aurobindo Pharma had posted a net profit of ₹635.68 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Most sectoral indices on the NSE are in the green

InterGlobe Aviation up 6% Private equity firm Westbridge Capital on Wednesday bought 5.43 million shares or 1.41% stake in InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs India's largest domestic airline IndiGo, for ₹559 crore through an open market transaction.

Market opening Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday tracking positive cues from global peers. Sensex opened at 38,456.64, up 86.99 points or 0.22%, while Nifty opened 26.45 points or 0.23% higher at 11,334.85. SBI, Tata Steel, NTPC, TCS, Axis Bank, M&M, rising over 1% each were top Sensex gainers. Bharti Airtel, ITC, Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki were among the laggards on the other hand. Of 30 Sensex shares, 26 opened in the green.

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded marginally higher in the pre-opening trade on Thursday. At 9:05 am, Sensex advanced 70.74 points to 38,440.37, while Nifty added 30.55 points or 0.27% at 11,338.95.

Market at close on Wednesday Indian equities snapped four straight sessions of gains on Wednesday, led by decline in pharma, metal stocks amid economic growth concerns. After touching an intraday low of 38,125.81 in the early trade, Sensex pared some of the losses and settled at 38,369.63, down 37.38 points or 0.10%. Nifty ended 14.10 points or 0.12% at 11,308.40.

Asian shares edge higher in early deals Asian stocks gained Thursday and were on course to erase this year’s declines as the global equity rally that’s driven shares higher since March continued to strengthen. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4%. Shanghai Composite added 0.3%. Japan’s Topix index advanced 0.9%. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.6%. Singapore’s SGX Nifty gained 0.11%.