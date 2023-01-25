Benchmark indices lose over 1% each with Nifty below 17,9002 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 04:12 PM IST
- Except a handful of stocks such as HUL, ITC and NTPC, all other stocks closed in the red on Sensex
Indian benchmark indices started the day lower and then further deepened the cuts dragged by banking stocks. Nifty ended at 17,891.95 down 1.25%, or 226 points, while Sensex closed at 60,205, lower by 773.69 points, or 1.27%. High volatility, monthly expiry and Hindenburg revelations sent jitters among investors.
