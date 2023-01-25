“All sectors ended in red with Banking and Oil & Gas being major losers. Weak guidance from Microsoft and other major corporates along with poor US economic data dented the global sentiments. Now the release of US inflation data on Thursday would be keenly watch as it would have a bearing on the upcoming US Fed meeting. We expect market to remain volatile in a broad range until the completion of two major events – Fed Meeting and Union Budget on Feb 1st, which could provide clear direction to the market on either side," said Khemka.

