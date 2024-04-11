Market marginally overvalued, timing of rate cut pivotal, says Vinod Nair of Geojit
On the back of the recent surge in the Indian markets, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, believes that the market is marginally overvalued, as India’s valuations have contracted YTD from a one-year forward P/E of 23x to 20x.
Despite global uncertainties, the stock market has maintained a steady upward trajectory, solidifying its global prominence. Hitting record highs over 20 times just in 2024 YTD (year-to-date), the benchmark Nifty has jumped 4.7 percent in this period.
