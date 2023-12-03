Market may open higher as F&O bears crash out
- The Nifty may test 20,500 levels, thanks to short-covering by foreign portfolio investors as well as retail and high net-worth option sellers.
The benchmark Nifty index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) may open higher by 100-150 points and the BSE’s Sensex may set a new record on Monday, analysts said, as investors look to close out bearish bets in futures and options (F&O) following the saffron sweep in the Hindi heartland. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and surprise sweep in Chhattisgarh exceeded exit poll predictions by a wide margin, reinforcing its likelihood of winning the national election next year, they added.