Market may open higher as F&O bears crash out

“The market will put behind fears of an electoral upset in 2024 with continuity being reinforced," said Shyam Sekhar, a market veteran and founder of ithought Financial Consulting. “For the public mood to change significantly between now and next year, there has to be a drastic economic or political event, both of which look unlikely. However, the government post the national election will have to tighten its fiscal purse strings, which were loosened due to covid, in order to raise revenue and sustain investment. The market will begin pricing that over the months leading into the elections."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}