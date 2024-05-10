Market Meltdown: Indian stocks lag behind global peers in May – key reasons explained
May witnessed a downturn in the Indian market after an initial surge in optimism, with FPI inflows decreasing, tensions resurfacing, and political uncertainties intensifying. Meanwhile, Chinese and Hong Kong markets attracted more fund flows with attractive valuations.
At the beginning of May, the Indian market experienced a surge in optimism, driven by several key factors. Positive sentiment was bolstered by strong Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) inflows, easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and the expectation of continued political stability in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
