Markets
‘Market mirroring real activity in economy’
Ram Sahgal 10 min read 22 Apr 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- All cylinders are firing in the economy, which is driven by broadening of the economic growth across India, says A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.
Mumbai: The stock markets are reflecting the rising heft of small and mid-sized companies as the benefits of 7.0-7.5% annual GDP growth percolate to them. That's why the market construct has changed—the Nifty 50 companies which accounted for 80% of the total market cap 15 years ago have seen their share drop to 50-55%, especially after the pandemic. That share has been taken up by the market cap of the rest of the companies rising, says A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. He adds that the initial results of leading companies are slightly better than analyst estimates and will keep the market upbeat. Edited excerpts:
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less