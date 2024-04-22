‘Market mirroring real activity in economy’

So how is sentiment now?

The buoyancy continues to remain high, and that optimism and buoyancy is coming on the back of expected GDP growth being close to about 7.5-8.0%. I often say that all cylinders are firing in the Indian economy, which is driven by broadening of the economic growth across the wider segment of India. Therefore, we are finding more and more companies are benefiting out of the increase—increase in revenue, increase in order book, increase in revenue and increase in profit. We are seeing this across the board. That's why we see the market construct having changed from high concentration coming from Nifty 50 companies about 15 years back in the overall dominance of market cap from 80% to around 50-55% now. That decrease has been taken up by the market cap of the rest of the companies (midcap and smallcap) rising, particularly, over the past four years. These companies could not have taken such a large component of the market cap without having any merit.