Market Movers: 5 major stocks including HDFC Bank, RIL contribute 78% to the Nifty 50 gains today; check full list
Nifty 50 gained 1%, or 221 points, in today's intraday trade, crossing the noteworthy 22,000 mark for the first time and reaching a new high of 22,115 points.
In today's session, the Indian market experienced yet another notable rally of over 200 points, with five heavyweights – RIL, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys and HCL – contributing the most to the gains.
