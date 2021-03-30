Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for Indian indices

Share market LIVE Updates: Indian indices may open flat as Asian markets witnessed a mixed opening on Monday amid rising treasury yields and oil prices even as the Suez Canal blockage ended
Asian markets witnessed a mixed opening on Monday amid rising treasury yields and oil prices even as the Suez Canal blockage ended. Wall Street closed lower after US hedge fund Archegos Capital defaulted on margin calls.
30 Mar 2021, 08:47:02 AM IST
Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed
Salvage teams on Monday finally freed the colossal container ship stuck for nearly a week in the Suez Canal, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world's most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce.
A flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides, wrenched the bulbous bow of the skyscraper-sized Ever Given from the canal's sandy bank, where it had been firmly lodged since March 23.
The tugs blared their horns in jubilation as they guided the Ever Given through the water after days of futility that had captivated the world, drawing scrutiny and social media ridicule. (AP)
30 Mar 2021, 08:37:03 AM IST
India on watchlist for possible inclusion in FTSE govt bond index
FTSE Russell has placed the Indian and Saudi Arabian government bond markets on the watchlist for possible inclusion in its FTSE Emerging Government Bond Index, the index provider said. (Read here)
30 Mar 2021, 08:25:05 AM IST
Global banks brace for losses from Archegos fallout
Global banks may lose more than $6 billion from the downfall of Archegos Capital, sources familiar with trades involving the U.S. investment firm said on Monday, and regulators and investors fear the episode could reverberate more widely. Japan's Nomura and Credit Suisse of Switzerland warned of major losses from lending to Archegos for equity derivatives trades, triggering a worldwide sell-off in banking stocks.
Morgan Stanley shares fell 2.6% and Goldman Sachs Group dropped 1.7%. Nomura shares closed down 16.3%, a record one-day drop, while Credit Suisse shares tumbled 14%, their biggest fall in a year. Deutsche Bank dropped 5% and UBS was off 3.8%. Losses at Archegos Capital Management, a family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, sparked a fire sale of stocks including ViacomCBS and Discovery on Friday, a source familiar with the matter said. (Reuters)
30 Mar 2021, 08:12:38 AM IST
India can hold power sector emissions at 2018 levels: report
India can hold its greenhouse gas emissions from the electricity sector at 2018 levels by increasing its clean power capacity, according to a Berkeley Lab-led team of researchers.
"By increasing its clean power capacity from the current target of 450 gigawatts within the next decade to 600 gigawatts, the nation can hold its greenhouse gas emissions from the electricity sector at 2018 levels while nearly doubling the supply of electricity to meet economic development needs," according to a statement on Monday. (PTI)
30 Mar 2021, 08:04:45 AM IST
Gold hovers near 2-week low
Gold prices slipped on Tuesday, around a more than two-week low hit in the previous session, pressured by a stronger US dollar and higher Treasury yields on optimism around a quick economic recovery as vaccinations gain momentum. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,710.03 per ounce by 01:41 GMT. US gold futures declined 0.2% to $1,711.10 per ounce. Gold fell to $1,704.90 per ounce on Monday, the lowest level since March 12.
30 Mar 2021, 07:50:06 AM IST
Stocks to Watch
Biocon, PSBs, HPCL, Manappuram Finance and Coal India, among other stocks will be in the news today. (Read here)
30 Mar 2021, 07:44:46 AM IST
Oil prices slip as focus switches from Suez Canal to Opec+ meet
Oil prices fell on Tuesday as shipping traffic resumed through the Suez Canal after days on hold and attention switched to an OPEC+ meeting this week where the extension of supply curbs may be on the table amid new coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.
Brent crude was down 15 cents, or 0.2%, at $64.83 a barrel by 0115 GMT, after gaining 0.6% on Monday. U.S. oil was down 1 cent at $61.55 a barrel, having fallen 1% in the previous session.
Ships were moving through the Suez Canal again on Tuesday after tugs refloated the giant Ever Given container carrier, which had been blocking a narrow section of the passage for almost a week, causing a huge build-up of vessels around the waterway.
30 Mar 2021, 07:33:54 AM IST
Mixed opening for Asian markets
Asia stocks fluctuated in early trade as investors weighed rapid progress in the US vaccine rollout against the risk of further fallout from recent block sales. Japan shares fell and S&P 500 Index futures wavered as traders assessed the broader impact of the Archegos blowup on lenders. Financials led the benchmark to a slightly weaker close, on news that some major banks had liquidated holdings. President Joe Biden’s announcement that 90% of adults will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine next month helped U.S. stocks rally from their lows, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at another all-time peak. Shares edged higher in Australia and South Korea.
Ten-year Treasury yields rose back above 1.70%. Australia’s benchmark rate also climbed.
SGX Nifty was flat at 14,777.80 at 7;29 am IST.
S&P 500 futures were flat as of 9:19 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index declined 0.1%.
Topix Index fell 0.8%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%.
South Korea’s Kospi Index rose 0.7%.
30 Mar 2021, 07:33:49 AM IST
Wall Street closes lower on hedge fund scare
The S&P 500 ended just slightly in the red, with bank shares falling amid warnings of potential losses from a hedge fund’s default on margin calls, while optimism over the economy limited the day’s declines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98.49 points, or 0.3%, to 33,171.37, the S&P 500 lost 3.45 points, or 0.09%, to 3,971.09 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 79.08 points, or 0.6%, to 13,059.65.