Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices set for muted opening; SGX Nifty in green

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Share market LIVE Updates: Indian indices may open flat as Asian markets witnessed a mixed opening on Monday amid rising treasury yields and oil prices even as the Suez Canal blockage ended
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Asian markets witnessed a mixed opening on Monday amid rising treasury yields and oil prices even as the Suez Canal blockage ended. Wall Street closed lower after US hedge fund Archegos Capital defaulted on margin calls.
30 Mar 2021, 07:33 AM ISTMixed opening for Asian markets
Asia stocks fluctuated in early trade as investors weighed rapid progress in the US vaccine rollout against the risk of further fallout from recent block sales. Japan shares fell and S&P 500 Index futures wavered as traders assessed the broader impact of the Archegos blowup on lenders. Financials led the benchmark to a slightly weaker close, on news that some major banks had liquidated holdings. President Joe Biden’s announcement that 90% of adults will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine next month helped U.S. stocks rally from their lows, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at another all-time peak. Shares edged higher in Australia and South Korea.
Ten-year Treasury yields rose back above 1.70%. Australia’s benchmark rate also climbed.
SGX Nifty was flat at 14,777.80 at 7;29 am IST.
S&P 500 futures were flat as of 9:19 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index declined 0.1%.
Topix Index fell 0.8%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%.
South Korea’s Kospi Index rose 0.7%.
30 Mar 2021, 07:33 AM ISTWall Street closes lower on hedge fund scare
The S&P 500 ended just slightly in the red, with bank shares falling amid warnings of potential losses from a hedge fund’s default on margin calls, while optimism over the economy limited the day’s declines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98.49 points, or 0.3%, to 33,171.37, the S&P 500 lost 3.45 points, or 0.09%, to 3,971.09 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 79.08 points, or 0.6%, to 13,059.65.