Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices set for muted opening; SGX Nifty in green

Mixed opening for Asian markets

Asia stocks fluctuated in early trade as investors weighed rapid progress in the US vaccine rollout against the risk of further fallout from recent block sales. Japan shares fell and S&P 500 Index futures wavered as traders assessed the broader impact of the Archegos blowup on lenders. Financials led the benchmark to a slightly weaker close, on news that some major banks had liquidated holdings. President Joe Biden’s announcement that 90% of adults will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine next month helped U.S. stocks rally from their lows, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at another all-time peak. Shares edged higher in Australia and South Korea.

Ten-year Treasury yields rose back above 1.70%. Australia’s benchmark rate also climbed.

SGX Nifty was flat at 14,777.80 at 7;29 am IST.

S&P 500 futures were flat as of 9:19 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index declined 0.1%.

Topix Index fell 0.8%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%.

South Korea’s Kospi Index rose 0.7%.