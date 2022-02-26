Market next week: Can Nifty extend Friday's recovery?

It was a brutal week for the market where Nifty had surrendered its 200-DMA and witnessed a sharp cut of more than 6%. However, it ended the week with a cut of 3.5% thanks to recovery on Friday. The key reason behind the massive fall was the military action against Ukraine by Russia where a sharp rise in crude oil prices and F&O expiry provided more power to bears in the Indian market. The situation is still uncertain and India VIX is still above 25 levels. Therefore, we can expect volatility to continue in the coming week as well.