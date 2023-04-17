Market Open: Rupee falls 12 paise to 81.97 against US dollar2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 10:06 AM IST
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.90 against the dollar, then fell to 81.97, registering a decline of 12 paise over its last close.
Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) The rupee depreciated 12 paise to 81.97 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, weighed down by firm crude oil prices and a negative trend in domestic equities.
Forex traders said the strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market also weighed on the local unit.
