Market outlook 2024: Brace for volatility; banking, auto, infra may shine
Factors driving growth in the Indian economy in 2024 include improving macroeconomic environment, better demand and GDP growth prospects, manageable inflation, and steady interest rates. Quarterly earnings, Budget 2024, and General Election 2024 are crucial factors to watch.
In the year 2023, the Indian equity market went through a roller-coaster ride as at the start it was already grappling with geopolitical issues and inflation worries. Further, the rough patch continued with the banking crisis in the US impacting export-oriented sectors, especially IT, while at the same time, FII (foreign institutional investors) were the net seller for most of the months which impacted sentiments.
