Market Outlook: 2024 time to be cautious, not fearful, says Sharekhan; DLF, HDFC Bank, Hero Moto among 12 top picks
As part of the portfolio readjustment for the year 2024, the brokerage prefers increasing exposure to largecaps (over smallcaps/microcaps). It would be better to tactically take home some profits in the broader market (read small/microcaps), it added.
The New Year 2024 appears promising with the markets hitting a new high and economic growth being healthy, especially in the context of a slowdown globally, brokerage house Sharekhan said in a recent note. However, it added that 2024 is the time to be cautious, though not fearful.
