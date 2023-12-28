Market Outlook 2024: What sectors should you bet on in 2024? Here's what 5 experts say
Nifty 50 is ending the year 2023 with a strong double-digit gain, up almost 20 per cent and inching closer to the 22,000 mark.
Nifty 50 is ending the year 2023 with a strong double-digit gain. The index is up almost 20 per cent this year and now inching closer to the 22,000 mark.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message