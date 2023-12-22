Market Outlook: 6 key sectors investors should watch out for in 2024
OmniScience Capital has released a market outlook report for 2024, highlighting key sectors in the Indian economy. The report predicts a ₹100-lakh crore opportunity in banking and finance.
Beating estimates, the Indian market performed phenomenally this year, marked by the launch and high performance of significant projects in various sectors of the economy. This remarkable year has seen a rally in mid- and small-cap stocks and a historic number of IPOs. Overall, the Nifty 50 gained 17.40% and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 16.48% in the current year so far.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started