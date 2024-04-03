Less chance of market repeating FY24 returns this year, says Krishnan VR of Marcellus
After a stellar FY24, Krishnan V R, Chief of Quantitative Research team at Marcellus, believes there is less chance of the market repeating the roughly 29% returns achieved last year. For the broader markets as well, he doesn't expect the FY24 performance to repeat this year given small and mid-cap indexes were roughly up around 60% last year, far outstripping the largecaps.
