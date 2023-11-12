Market outlook for Samvat 2080: Indian stock market on a good wicket; positives outweigh potential negatives
The stable corporate earnings cycle and reasonable domestic equity flows led to positive returns in the Indian markets, despite negative economic news from global markets. The K-shaped recovery trend continued, with midcap and smallcap indices outperforming.
India is standing out, be it in the Cricket World Cup or on the global macroeconomic stage. If one were to think of the global events that have unfolded over the last one year, one would have anticipated a reasonable correction in the equity market.
