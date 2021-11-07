Technically, “Nifty is respecting its 50-DMA however the near term texture is weak where 18000-18200 is a critical resistance area where we can again see selling pressure while if Nifty manages to take out this zone then we can say that correction has ended and the market is ready for fresh expansion. On the downside, if Nifty slips below its rising 50-DMA that may coincide with the 17700 level then we can expect further weakness towards the 17450-17250 zone," says Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.