Market Outlook: Here's why stock market looks optimistic for CY24
India will maintain a premium valuation due to its rapidly growing economy, progressive industrial policies, and strong corporate earnings growth.
Our outlook for CY24 is optimistic, and we forecast a 10-12% return for the Nifty50, the main index. Our initial target for December 2024 is set at 23,600, with a peak of 25,000 and a trough of 18,650. This base target is derived from a 1-year forward P/E of 19x, which is marginally above the long-term average. We believe that India will maintain a premium valuation due to its rapidly growing economy, progressive industrial policies, and strong corporate earnings growth.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started