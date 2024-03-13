Is there more pain ahead for Nifty 50 after a 2.2% drop in 3 sessions? Here's what analysts say
Sell-off pressure hit large-cap stocks with Nifty 50 falling 1.51% below 22,000 points. US inflation increase to 3.2% raised concerns over Fed rate cuts. Nifty Metal was the worst-performing sector, down 5.69%. Analysts anticipate further downturn in the near term.
The sell-off pressure observed in the mid- and small-cap stocks over the last few sessions amid regulatory concerns regarding excessive inflows has spread to the large-cap stocks.
