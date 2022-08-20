Market outlook next week: Bulls looking for some rest ahead of the F&O expiry3 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 12:50 PM IST
Indian shares ended lower on Friday, with the benchmark Nifty 50 index snapping an eight-session winning streak, as investors locked in profits after the sharp rally. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 1.1% at 17,758.45, recording its biggest percentage fall in nearly two months. The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1.08% to 59,646.15 in its first fall in six sessions. The decline marked the index's biggest percentage loss since June 22. Still, both indexes notched up their fifth week of gains, with the Nifty 50 adding 0.34% and the Sensex 0.3% for the week.