Market outlook next week: Bulls looking for some rest ahead of the F&O expiry

Markets may witness consolidation after five weeks of the successive rise and it would be healthy. We hardly saw any major decline in the index in the recent phases of consolidation however a lot would depend on the performance of US indices next week where we see still see room for further upside. We believe the 17,300-17,600 zone would provide a cushion in Nifty next week while a rebound towards the 17,850-18,100 zone may attract profit-booking. It’s prudent to focus more on risk management as correction/consolidation in the index usually derails the momentum even in the top-performing sectors. For fresh positions, we suggest preferring less volatile stocks until the trend resumes.