Market pares gains to end flat; Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals top gainers
BSE Sensex gained 44.42 points or 0.07 per cent to close at 61319.51, while Nifty was up by 20 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 18,035.80.
Benchmark indices ended on a flat note amid a volatile session on Thursday. Sensex gained 44 points and Nifty rose by 20 points.
