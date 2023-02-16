Market pares gains to end flat; Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals top gainers

“The domestic market absorbed the buoyancy in the global market, led by IT stocks, while upstream oil companies gained as a result of the slash in windfall tax. After robust jobs data, strong retail sales numbers in the US showed proof of resilience in the US economy amidst concerns over elevated inflation numbers. However, the gains were capped by worries that a stronger economy would attract a tighter monetary policy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

