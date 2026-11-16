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Markets poised for a breather after sharp rally

Ram Sahgal
2 min read16 Nov 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Business Team Investment Entrepreneur Trading discussing and analysis graph stock market trading,stock chart concept
Business Team Investment Entrepreneur Trading discussing and analysis graph stock market trading,stock chart concept
Summary

Options data implies an initial decline toward 24800 and upside target of 25400 through Tuesday 

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After a sharp 9% rally in the benchmark Nifty so far this month, options sellers, or writers, are bracing for range-bound movement with a downward bias amid focus on oil prices and the listing of AI company Anthropic.

After a sharp 9% rally in the benchmark Nifty so far this month, options sellers, or writers, are bracing for range-bound movement with a downward bias amid focus on oil prices and the listing of AI company Anthropic.

The Nifty, which closed 0.6% lower at 25144.3 on Friday, is likely to consolidate in the 24800-25400 range with a bias to the lower end in the early part of the week .

The Nifty, which closed 0.6% lower at 25144.3 on Friday, is likely to consolidate in the 24800-25400 range with a bias to the lower end in the early part of the week .

"This has been a very sharp move over a short span of time, and so some consolidation is inevitable, especially in the large caps," said independent market analyst Ambareesh Baliga, adding that a short-term pullback couldn't be ruled out.

Also Read | FPI return to India a question of when, not if: Amundi CIO Vincent Mortier

FPI inflow, DII outflows

The rally was driven by record foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows of 83,777.96 crore in the month through 12 November, the highest for any month since FPIs began investing in financial year 1993, per depository data.

Those who booked profits and met redemption requests were mutual fund-led domestic institutional investors (DIIs) who sold shares worth 49,089 crore, per BSE data.

The 24800-25400 range is based on the Friday selling price of the 25100 call and put options expiring on Tuesday. That was approximately 300 per share (65 shares make one contract). Nifty weekly options expire every Tuesday.

The upper and lower levels of the range are the breakeven points for sellers through Tuesday, as any market move above or below them could subject them to huge losses.

"So long as the market remains within this range until Tuesday, the option sellers will make money," said Sudhir Joshi, consultant at Khambatta Securities.

Also Read | Pulse of the Street: Cyclicals buck weak market as FPI inflows hit 23-month high

Market cues

According to experts, the market outlook would depend on the AI trade trajectory and oil prices, driven by events in West Asia, after Democrats swept the US Congress earlier this month.

Oil, which traded as high as $115 per barrel last month, fell 16.5% to $95.84 as of Friday, per finance portal Investing.com. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has fallen a per cent to 25136 over the same period, according to the portal.

The listing of Anthropic on Thursday would provide cues on the fortunes of the AI trade, impacted by the Democratic victory and the recent ouster of Nvidia chief Jensen Huang.

Also Read | Tepid earnings, rupee slide push FPI returns into deep red

"DII record selling this month has been induced by profit booking and, to a lesser extent, redemptions after the sharp price movement," said Nilesh Shah, managing director (MD) of Kotak Mahindra AMC. "The market outlook is incumbent upon whether the AI trade has peaked, which will be partly determined by the Anthropic listing this week, oil prices and the trajectory of US bond yields."

Shah's comments come in the wake of media reports on the Democratic opposition to large data centres, infrastructure vital for AI and their reluctance to continue the West Asia war, both of which could impact emerging markets like India, whose fortunes are linked to the anti-AI trade and crude prices.

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Topics

    Meet the Author

    Ram Sahgal

    Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previoRead more

    us roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

    Read Less
    Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeMarketsStock MarketsMarkets poised for a breather after sharp rally

    Markets poised for a breather after sharp rally

    Ram Sahgal
    2 min read16 Nov 2026, 06:00 AM IST
    Business Team Investment Entrepreneur Trading discussing and analysis graph stock market trading,stock chart concept
    Business Team Investment Entrepreneur Trading discussing and analysis graph stock market trading,stock chart concept
    Summary

    Options data implies an initial decline toward 24800 and upside target of 25400 through Tuesday 

    Gift this article

    After a sharp 9% rally in the benchmark Nifty so far this month, options sellers, or writers, are bracing for range-bound movement with a downward bias amid focus on oil prices and the listing of AI company Anthropic.

    After a sharp 9% rally in the benchmark Nifty so far this month, options sellers, or writers, are bracing for range-bound movement with a downward bias amid focus on oil prices and the listing of AI company Anthropic.

    The Nifty, which closed 0.6% lower at 25144.3 on Friday, is likely to consolidate in the 24800-25400 range with a bias to the lower end in the early part of the week .

    The Nifty, which closed 0.6% lower at 25144.3 on Friday, is likely to consolidate in the 24800-25400 range with a bias to the lower end in the early part of the week .

    "This has been a very sharp move over a short span of time, and so some consolidation is inevitable, especially in the large caps," said independent market analyst Ambareesh Baliga, adding that a short-term pullback couldn't be ruled out.

    Also Read | FPI return to India a question of when, not if: Amundi CIO Vincent Mortier

    FPI inflow, DII outflows

    The rally was driven by record foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows of 83,777.96 crore in the month through 12 November, the highest for any month since FPIs began investing in financial year 1993, per depository data.

    Those who booked profits and met redemption requests were mutual fund-led domestic institutional investors (DIIs) who sold shares worth 49,089 crore, per BSE data.

    The 24800-25400 range is based on the Friday selling price of the 25100 call and put options expiring on Tuesday. That was approximately 300 per share (65 shares make one contract). Nifty weekly options expire every Tuesday.

    The upper and lower levels of the range are the breakeven points for sellers through Tuesday, as any market move above or below them could subject them to huge losses.

    "So long as the market remains within this range until Tuesday, the option sellers will make money," said Sudhir Joshi, consultant at Khambatta Securities.

    Also Read | Pulse of the Street: Cyclicals buck weak market as FPI inflows hit 23-month high

    Market cues

    According to experts, the market outlook would depend on the AI trade trajectory and oil prices, driven by events in West Asia, after Democrats swept the US Congress earlier this month.

    Oil, which traded as high as $115 per barrel last month, fell 16.5% to $95.84 as of Friday, per finance portal Investing.com. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has fallen a per cent to 25136 over the same period, according to the portal.

    The listing of Anthropic on Thursday would provide cues on the fortunes of the AI trade, impacted by the Democratic victory and the recent ouster of Nvidia chief Jensen Huang.

    Also Read | Tepid earnings, rupee slide push FPI returns into deep red

    "DII record selling this month has been induced by profit booking and, to a lesser extent, redemptions after the sharp price movement," said Nilesh Shah, managing director (MD) of Kotak Mahindra AMC. "The market outlook is incumbent upon whether the AI trade has peaked, which will be partly determined by the Anthropic listing this week, oil prices and the trajectory of US bond yields."

    Shah's comments come in the wake of media reports on the Democratic opposition to large data centres, infrastructure vital for AI and their reluctance to continue the West Asia war, both of which could impact emerging markets like India, whose fortunes are linked to the anti-AI trade and crude prices.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Ram Sahgal

      Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previoRead more

      us roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeMarketsStock MarketsMarkets poised for a breather after sharp rally
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