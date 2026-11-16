Markets poised for a breather after sharp rally

After a sharp 9% rally in the benchmark Nifty so far this month, options sellers, or writers, are bracing for range-bound movement with a downward bias amid focus on oil prices and the listing of AI company Anthropic.
After a sharp 9% rally in the benchmark Nifty so far this month, options sellers, or writers, are bracing for range-bound movement with a downward bias amid focus on oil prices and the listing of AI company Anthropic.
The Nifty, which closed 0.6% lower at 25144.3 on Friday, is likely to consolidate in the 24800-25400 range with a bias to the lower end in the early part of the week .
The Nifty, which closed 0.6% lower at 25144.3 on Friday, is likely to consolidate in the 24800-25400 range with a bias to the lower end in the early part of the week .
"This has been a very sharp move over a short span of time, and so some consolidation is inevitable, especially in the large caps," said independent market analyst Ambareesh Baliga, adding that a short-term pullback couldn't be ruled out.
FPI inflow, DII outflows
The rally was driven by record foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows of ₹83,777.96 crore in the month through 12 November, the highest for any month since FPIs began investing in financial year 1993, per depository data.
Those who booked profits and met redemption requests were mutual fund-led domestic institutional investors (DIIs) who sold shares worth ₹49,089 crore, per BSE data.
The 24800-25400 range is based on the Friday selling price of the 25100 call and put options expiring on Tuesday. That was approximately ₹300 per share (65 shares make one contract). Nifty weekly options expire every Tuesday.
The upper and lower levels of the range are the breakeven points for sellers through Tuesday, as any market move above or below them could subject them to huge losses.
"So long as the market remains within this range until Tuesday, the option sellers will make money," said Sudhir Joshi, consultant at Khambatta Securities.
Market cues
According to experts, the market outlook would depend on the AI trade trajectory and oil prices, driven by events in West Asia, after Democrats swept the US Congress earlier this month.
Oil, which traded as high as $115 per barrel last month, fell 16.5% to $95.84 as of Friday, per finance portal Investing.com. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has fallen a per cent to 25136 over the same period, according to the portal.
The listing of Anthropic on Thursday would provide cues on the fortunes of the AI trade, impacted by the Democratic victory and the recent ouster of Nvidia chief Jensen Huang.
"DII record selling this month has been induced by profit booking and, to a lesser extent, redemptions after the sharp price movement," said Nilesh Shah, managing director (MD) of Kotak Mahindra AMC. "The market outlook is incumbent upon whether the AI trade has peaked, which will be partly determined by the Anthropic listing this week, oil prices and the trajectory of US bond yields."
Shah's comments come in the wake of media reports on the Democratic opposition to large data centres, infrastructure vital for AI and their reluctance to continue the West Asia war, both of which could impact emerging markets like India, whose fortunes are linked to the anti-AI trade and crude prices.