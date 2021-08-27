Market polarization underway. Trade with caution

The finance minister announced a huge ₹6 lakh crore National Monetization Pipeline to unlock value in brownfield projects for infrastructure creation across the country. While this plan is beneficial to the overall economy and appears promising on paper, it could be riddled with speed-breakers such as lack of revenue streams from specific assets, regulatory and taxation concerns, and unimpressive bids for PPP ventures, which indicate reluctance among private investors. Thus, the actual impact of this strategy will be evident only once some substantive measures toward execution are taken, which will need extensive preparation on the ground as well as administrative readiness. Investors should not jump into the bandwagon immediately.