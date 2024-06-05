Market post Lok Sabha elections: Not PSU or railways but these sectors to remain in focus in near term
Traders and investors should be cautious and consider focusing on defensive and non-government-driven sectors such as FMCG, Telecom, and Pharma stocks.
The Indian stock market witnessed the worst crash in four years, experienced an almost a decline of over 6 per cent on June 4 after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fell short of securing a clear majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
