Market rally adds over 9 lakh crore to investor kitty in three days

Investors turned wealthier by more than ₹9 lakh crore, as the bulls reigned on the Indian stock markets in three days. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 712.46 points or 1.25% to settle at 57,570.25 today, the highest level in over three months, led by strong buying support in metal, banking and energy stocks.

