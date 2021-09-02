Market rally fails to lift some underperforming close-ended MF schemes

Amol Joshi, founder, Plan Rupee Investment Services highlighted the dangers of schemes being launched close to market peaks. 2017-18 marked a peak for mid and small cap segments relative to large-cap companies. A surge in their stock prices prompted some fund houses to stop inflows into their mid and small-cap schemes. For instance, the S&P BSE SmallCap 250 rose 57% in calendar year 2017, attracting heavy flows into such funds. This was followed by two years of negative returns with the index dropping 23.62% in calendar year 2018 and another 8.44% in 2019. "Investors should stay away from close-ended equity funds, there is no advantage to them. Also this underlines the fact that mutual funds launched at the peak of a cycle can underperform for many years even as the market recovers," said Joshi.