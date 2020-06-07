Indian stock markets have bounced back from the lows of March as companies begin to restart production and open business activities gradually after months of strict lockdown. Even though there is a lot of optimism among investors with a gush of liquidity support, markets are still far away from levels before the covid-19 crisis.

The benchmark index Nifty has recovered 35% from lows touched in March but index stocks are rallying at a far distance from their respective 52-week highs.

The divergence between the index stocks rally in April-June with their 52-week highs clearly indicates that the current really is not beginning of a bullish trend in stock markets. The rally is not broad based and concentrated on only a few index stocks as liquidity chased only them on optimism driving these handful of stocks upto 74% higher from their March lows.

According to a Mint analysis, at current levels all stocks in the Nifty index are lower than respective 52-week highs losing in the range 2-74%. Among the stocks on Nifty, 36 stocks are still 20% down, while six are down 10-18% from their respective highs.

IndusInd Bank is 74.16%, Bajaj Finance 51.45%, Axis Bank 50.93%, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd 49.87%, State Bank of India 49.87% away from their respective 52-week highs. Stocks which are at a much closing distance to their 52-week highs are Reliance Industries Ltd, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd and Bharti Airtel which are away 2-4%.

According to analysts, investors may be willing to look past near-term earnings declines, hoping for a revival in FY22 leading to stock markets rally in past few sessions. Analysts expect the government to progressively keep relaxing the lockdown norms further. “Thus, we believe that the interplay of health and economic crisis holds the key to markets in the near term," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

To be sure, Nifty is still 30.83% away from record highs hit in January this year while index stocks have recovered upto 80% from the March lows. For instance, Mahindra and Mahindra gained 80%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd 73.06%, Cipla Ltd 72.45%, Reliance Industries Ltd 69.25% and Hindalco Industries Ltd 68.17% from lows touched in March. Bajaj Finance is the only stock which is still down 3% from its March lows.

Most of the gains are led by liquidity pumped by foreign institutional investors. In last three months, FIIs have bought Indian equities worth $3.78 billion while domestic institutional investors including mutual funds and bank have purchased ₹8931.20 crore shares in the same period. However, analysts feel that risk-reward is still unfavourable for India and the rally in equities may fizzle away soon.

“Recently announced reforms are positive although the impact of the stimulus measures is unclear.Measures like credit guarantees should help though. Our Nifty target of 9,900 for March-end 2021—with upside/downside scenarios of 11,500/6,700—implies unattractive risk-reward after the recent rally. Labour shortages and the execution of long-term reforms remain key variables," said analysts at UBS.

Others concur. India has underperformed its Asia and emerging markets peers over the past three months, not only due to near-term earnings cuts, but also rising concerns on medium-term growth prospects, said Nomura. “Equity market valuations are supported by falling yields in India and globally. Given medium-term growth concerns, we think an expansion in the market multiple to 20 times from the current 15.9 times is unlikely. We assign 16.5 times FY22 Nifty earnings per share (EPS) to arrive at our March 2021 Nifty target of 10,200, which represents 6.5% upside from the current level," said Nomura.

