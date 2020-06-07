Others concur. India has underperformed its Asia and emerging markets peers over the past three months, not only due to near-term earnings cuts, but also rising concerns on medium-term growth prospects, said Nomura. “Equity market valuations are supported by falling yields in India and globally. Given medium-term growth concerns, we think an expansion in the market multiple to 20 times from the current 15.9 times is unlikely. We assign 16.5 times FY22 Nifty earnings per share (EPS) to arrive at our March 2021 Nifty target of 10,200, which represents 6.5% upside from the current level," said Nomura.