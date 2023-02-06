Market rally stirs concerns over economic fallout

In a Jan. 20 report, economists at Jefferies LLC noted that consumers seemed to have stopped adjusting their spending based on the value of their assets after the 2008-2009 financial crisis, thereby reducing the economic importance of rising or falling stock prices. They also noted the increased importance of small businesses, which have accounted for a growing share of total job openings. Such businesses typically borrow via bank loans linked to short-term rates, rather than through the public bond market.