Market rally stirs concerns over economic fallout
Analysts are split over how easing financial conditions will affect inflation
Wall Street’s latest obsession is how much its recent optimism matters to the economy.
Fueled by hopes that inflation can keep falling without a major economic downturn, the S&P 500 has climbed almost 8% this year. Bond prices have also surged, driving the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note as low as 3.33% last week after it finished last year around 3.83%.
The rally, though, has stirred anxieties. At a press conference last week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was repeatedly asked if recent market developments made the job of fighting inflation harder by making it easier to borrow and encouraging spending. The questions echoed a common concern heard on Wall Street.
There is disagreement among economists about just how much market-driven financial conditions—the totality of factors such as stock prices, Treasury yields and corporate bond risk-premiums—influence the economy relative to short-term interest rates set by the Fed.
The stakes of the debate are critical for investors. If financial conditions are determinative, the recent rally could prove a double-edged sword—supporting economic growth but also giving a new boost to consumer prices just when it seemed inflation was subsiding.
If short-term rates matter more, the risks and rewards are reversed. Investors might not have to worry as much about a revival of inflation, but they do have to worry that the worst is yet to come for growth as the Fed continues to raise rates.
Zhiwei Ren, a portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management, said his team has added exposure to riskier assets such as stocks to try to keep up with the market. But the rally, he said, had deepened the threat that inflation could linger and come back to bite investors.
“There’s a feedback loop between the market reaction and the economic data for sure," he said.
On one side of this debate, economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have long touted the importance of the markets. In 2018, Goldman published research suggesting that while changes in short-term rates on their own had a meaningful impact on the economy between 1960 and 1984, their effect was minimal in the following decades.
Goldman’s own index of financial conditions assigns some importance to short-term rates. But their weight in the index is small compared with other factors, such as the 10-year Treasury yield—which is dictated largely by investors’ expectations for future short-term rates so tends to move in advance of them.
This led Goldman economists to argue in December that the drag on economic growth from tighter financial conditions was already peaking and was set to fade this year.
Mr. Powell has largely endorsed this view of how monetary policy works, including when defending the central bank against charges that it had moved too slowly to fight inflation. Last year, he repeatedly noted how financial conditions tightened even before the Fed delivered rate increases, as investors anticipated its actions.
Some Wall Street economists, though, have pushed back against this idea. They argue that, particularly at this moment, short-term rates matter more and financial conditions matter less than commonly believed.
In a Jan. 20 report, economists at Jefferies LLC noted that consumers seemed to have stopped adjusting their spending based on the value of their assets after the 2008-2009 financial crisis, thereby reducing the economic importance of rising or falling stock prices. They also noted the increased importance of small businesses, which have accounted for a growing share of total job openings. Such businesses typically borrow via bank loans linked to short-term rates, rather than through the public bond market.
In addition, they wrote, household spending during the pandemic was fueled more by government stimulus payments than borrowing. Going forward, they argued, consumer spending will be influenced not necessarily by borrowing costs, but rather by higher bank deposit rates, which will increase the incentive to save.
Ultimately, analysts noted, the debate about financial conditions is closely linked to a broader one over how much time it will take for higher rates to slow the economy—or the validity, right now, of Milton Friedman’s famous statement about monetary policy’s “long and variable" lags.
One area where financial conditions are having an impact is the housing sector, the Jefferies analysts wrote in their Jan. 20 report, as higher mortgage rates reduce demand for homes. Yet even there, they wrote, a backlog of building projects has delayed layoffs in the sector.
Investors’ current optimism is “all predicated on relatively short policy lags," said Thomas Simons, one of the authors of the Jefferies report. Mr. Simons’s own view is that “there’s more pain and retrenchment of the consumer to come," which suggests that “the market has gotten very far ahead of itself."
For his part, the Fed’s Mr. Powell didn’t express particular concern at his press conference about recent market developments.
“It’s important that the markets do reflect the tightening we’re putting in place," he said. However, he added that financial conditions had “tightened very significantly over the past year" and that officials weren’t focused on “short-term moves."
Mr. Powell’s comments surprised some observers who thought he might do more to push back against the market.
William Dudley, the former New York Fed president who helped develop the Goldman Sachs financial-conditions index more than two decades ago when he was an economist at the bank, said that monetary policy continues to work primarily through markets in large part because of the structure of mortgages in this country.
Still, he said, the central bank can always respond if market conditions become too inflationary.
“If financial conditions ease, that provides more support for growth, which means the Fed is ultimately going to have to either go higher or stay tighter for longer," he said.